Just Released

Polk County Health Department Urges Mosquito Bite Prevention

West Nile Virus Risk High Across Iowa; Detected in Polk County Mosquitoes

DES MOINES, IA — The Polk County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites as Iowa experiences high levels of West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes.

Statewide mosquito surveillance by Iowa State University shows the highest West Nile virus activity at this point in the summer in more than two decades. August and September are typically the peak months for West Nile Virus

transmission in Iowa.

While no human cases have been confirmed in Polk County yet this year, mosquitoes in Polk County have tested positive for the virus.

West Nile virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile virus will

not have symptoms, but about one in five will develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. About one in 150 people will develop serious illness affecting the nervous system, which can be fatal. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk of severe disease.

How to Protect Yourself

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites:

• Use EPA-registered insect repellent.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks when outdoors.

• Treat clothing and gear with permethrin.

• Eliminate all standing water around your home to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in

containers as small as a bottle cap.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit: cdc.gov/west-nile-virus