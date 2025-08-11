Iowa PBS to host Be My Neighbor Day

JOHNSTON, Iowa (August 11, 2025) – Iowa PBS invites families to a Be My Neighbor Day celebration on Sunday, September 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. Inspired by Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, this free community event is all about spreading kindness, building connections and celebrating what makes our neighborhoods special.

Families will have the exciting opportunity to meet beloved character Daniel Tiger, take part in hands-on STEAM activities, and enjoy engaging read-alouds from local educators. Throughout the afternoon, guests can take in live performances from CultureALL, cool off with free snow cones and visit a variety of interactive booths. The booths will be hosted by community partners including local first responders, libraries and nonprofits, all offering fun, educational and family-friendly experiences.

One of the day’s most anticipated highlights is a ride on the iconic red trolley, just like the one from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood! Families can also spread positivity with our kindness rock painting station and our community letter writing station, where children and adults alike can express themselves and share support to others.

To support neighbors in need, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for our food drive held in collaboration with the Food Bank of Iowa.

Come celebrate the power of kindness, community and service with Iowa PBS. Admission is free, but registration is appreciated. Find more information and register at iowapbs.org/events.



In addition to our statewide broadcasts, Iowa PBS, WORLD and Create are available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live, pbs.org/livestream, and the PBS app. Iowa PBS KIDS is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live or the PBS KIDS app. Iowa PBS programs are also available on most popular platforms. See all the ways you can watch by visiting iowapbs.org/watch.

Learn more at iowapbs.org.

For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Hayley Schaefer at 515.776.0406 or hayley.schaefer@iowapbs.org