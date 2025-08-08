Just Released

Skate DSM to Give Away 50 Skateboards & Helmets at the Des Moines Streetstyle Open

DES MOINES – On Saturday, August 30, Skate DSM will give away 50 brand-new skateboards and helmets to beginner skaters as part of the Des Moines Streetstyle Open, the city’s premier multi-day skateboarding festival.

“We’re excited to once again give the gift of skateboarding to Des Moines area kids during the Streetstyle Open,” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM. “Since launching our Get on Board Project in 2022, we’ve provided more than 1,200 high-quality skateboards and helmets—a retail value of nearly $185,000 to local youth.”

Eligibility & How to Apply:

Students in grades K–8 who live in Dallas, Polk, or Warren counties can apply online at skatedsm.org/streetstyle-open-helmet-skateboard-giveawayby August 22. Winners will be notified via email and text, and must RSVP to attend the Streetstyle Open event at Lauridsen Skatepark on August 30 to receive equipment.

About the Streetstyle Open:

The Des Moines Streetstyle Open is not your typical skate contest, it’s a three-day festival (August 28–30) that moves from spot to spot, blending grassroots street skating with world-class competition. Events will take place at iconic local skate spots including Principal Park, Cowles Commons, the Central Library, and the Lauridsen Skatepark. Highlights include cash-for-tricks contests, Red Bull’s Best Trick, and USA Skateboarding-hosted men’s and women’s street and park competitions.

Full event details and schedule: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.