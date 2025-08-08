Just Released

Ground Breaks on New Downtown Housing to Add 200+ Units to Des Moines Core

Des Moines, IA— Des Moines city officials, local leaders, and project partners gathered this week to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 1435 Mulberry project, a new $56.6 million housing development that will bring over 200 units of workforce housing to the heart of downtown Des Moines.

Designed by ASK Studio and constructed by Hausmann, the project reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to expanding housing options for residents at all stages of life. The podium-style building will feature two floors of precast structure with parking and amenities, topped by five stories of wood-framed apartments—a total of roughly 251,000 square feet of finished space on just over one acre. Units will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplans.

“The big picture goal of all of this is to create a community that works for everyone. Housing is a critical component of that,” said Des Moines City Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum in a speech at the event. “I want everyone—no matter who you are, no matter what stage of life you’re at—to be able to find housing that meets your needs, at a price you can afford here in Des Moines. Part of that is building housing of all types, and this is a great example of that.”

Hausmann brings depth and expertise to the project, backed by decades of experience in creating sophisticated housing environments. With a housing portfolio that spans student living, senior living, mixed-use apartments, high-rise condominiums, and large multi-family developments, this is Hausmann’s first project in the Des Moines market. The building is HUD-financed and designed by to meet NGBS Bronze Certification standards, further reinforcing its role in delivering high-quality, energy-efficient housing to working individuals and families in Des Moines.

“We are adding more than 200 units in downtown,” said Mandelbaum. “Downtown is more than a business district, it’s more than a cultural center—it’s also a neighborhood. This is a great project that’s going to contribute to our downtown neighborhood and to our overall housing.”

Construction began in July 2025, with completion expected in spring 2027.