Statewide leadership program graduates 14 long-term care professionals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (August 5, 2025) – Fourteen professionals from long-term care organizations across Iowa have completed a year-long executive leadership program through the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), designed to strengthen leadership in nursing homes, assisted living programs, care continuum and home care settings.

The 2024-2025 Executive Health Care Leadership Institute wrapped up in July with a graduation ceremony and final project presentations in West Des Moines. The program helps rising leaders in long-term care develop key skills in management, communication, workforce development and quality improvement, while fostering confidence and collaboration across care settings.

The following graduates completed the program:

* Jacob Bates, Western Home Communities (Cedar Falls)

* Karla Bicknell, Kennybrook Village (Grimes)

* Jenny Blackmore, Care Initiatives (West Des Moines)

* Tyson Branscomb, Cottage Grove Place (West Branch)

* Kathy DeHaven, Cedar Ridge Village (West Des Moines)

* Keegan Donelan, Lyon Specialty Care (Rock Rapids)

* Rachel Ferguson, Accura Healthcare of Iowa (West Des Moines)

* Melinda Haley, Summit Pointe Senior Living (Marion)

* Dawn Hannum, Kennybrook Village (Grimes)

* Theresa Herman, Thornton Manor Care Center (Lansing)

* Tereni Kepler, Rose Haven Nursing Home (Marengo)

* Heather Kling, Highmark Senior Living (West Des Moines)

* Megan Toney, Bethany Life (Story City)

* Morgan Voga, Bethany Life (Story City)

“This program supports the next generation of long-term care leaders who are committed to delivering high-quality care for older Iowans,” said IHCA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Brenda Irlbeck. “Each graduate brings new energy, insight and dedication to our field. Their impact will be felt in communities across the state.”

Throughout the year, participants took part in both virtual and in-person sessions covering topics such as mission-driven leadership, building trust within teams and leading quality improvement projects.

The program was sponsored by Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Consonus Healthcare and Right Dose, A Guardian Pharmacy.