Prairie Meadows Awards $650,000 Legacy Grant to Mercy College of Health Sciences

Just Released

DES MOINES, IOWA — (August 5, 2025) Mercy College of Health Sciences is proud to announce it has received a $650,000 Legacy Grant from Prairie Meadows in support of the College’s capital campaign to build the new Joyce E. Lillis School of Nursing. This transformational investment will help Mercy College increase its nursing education capacity, addressing Iowa’s urgent nursing shortage and ensuring more graduates are prepared to deliver compassionate, high-quality care throughout the state.

The new 24,300-square-foot facility, located in the heart of downtown Des Moines, will replace a decommissioned building with a purposefully designed space with state-of-the-art real-world simulation. The Prairie Meadows Legacy Grant will enhance these high-impact learning environments, strengthening clinical preparation and academic success for Mercy College’s non-traditional student population.

“We are truly honored and deeply grateful to receive this Legacy Grant from Prairie Meadows,” said Dr. Adreain Henry, OD, EdD, MBA, president of Mercy College of Health Sciences. “This generous support underscores the urgent need for the Joyce E. Lillis School of Nursing and significantly advances our efforts to address Iowa’s nursing shortage. Prairie Meadows is investing not just in bricks and mortar—but in people, in purpose, and in the future of healthcare across our state.”

Iowa currently faces a statewide nursing shortage, with over 3,700 unfilled Registered Nurse positions. The Joyce E. Lillis School of Nursing directly responds to this crisis by expanding enrollment to increase the number of well-prepared nurses entering the workforce.

In recognition of this generous gift, Mercy College will name one of the simulation suites within the new facility the Prairie Meadows Simulation Lab, honoring Prairie Meadows’ leadership in advancing healthcare education across Iowa.

“At Prairie Meadows, we believe in investing in projects that leave a meaningful and lasting impact across Iowa. Our Legacy Grants are designed to empower transformational efforts with awards ranging from $100,000 to $1 million to strengthen our communities,” said Gary Palmer, president and CEO of Prairie Meadows. “We’re proud to support Mercy College of Health Sciences as one of our 2025 Legacy Grant recipients and look forward to the difference this partnership will create.”