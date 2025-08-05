Just Released

New Variety Inclusive Playground to Debut at Iowa State Fair Opening Ceremonies

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa is proud to announce the grand unveiling of the newest Variety Star Inclusive Playground, set to debut during the Iowa State Fair’s Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, August 7 at 9:00 AM, located near the Hy-Vee Fun Forest.

This one-of-a-kind, agriculture-themed playground is a celebration of Iowa’s farming heritage, complete with interactive features, animal-inspired play structures, and creative design elements that spark imagination and adventure. Beyond its playful theme, the playground has been intentionally designed to be fully inclusive – featuring accessible ramps, smooth and stable surfaces, and sensory-friendly elements that ensure children of all abilities can play, learn, and explore side by side.

“This is more than just a playground – it’s a space where every child belongs,” said Wendy Ingham, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “We’re excited to provide a fun, safe, and inclusive environment where children can grow and connect, regardless of physical or developmental ability.”

The inclusive playground will remain open year-round after the fair concludes, serving as a valuable destination for school groups, childcare centers, and community events. By fostering inclusive play, the space will offer lasting opportunities for children to build friendships, boost confidence, and enjoy shared experiences in a welcoming and accessible environment.

Variety extends a heartfelt thank you to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation for their partnership in bringing this vision to life, along with the manygenerous donors whose support made this project possible.

About Variety’s Inclusive Playgrounds : Variety believes every child deserves the thrill, excitement, and joy of outdoor play. Playgrounds are not just spaces to have fun – they inspire learning, build friendships, and promote healthy activity. Most importantly, they break down barriers, creating inclusive experiences where children of all abilities can play side by side. In 2014, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa proudly opened the Ashley Okland Variety Star Playground in Des Moines – a heartfelt tribute to Ashley Okland, a dedicated Young Variety Board Member whose passion for children and inclusive play left a lasting legacy. As Des Moines’ first-ever all-inclusive playground, it broke barriers and opened doors – and the community’s response was nothing short of extraordinary. Since then, our mission to build inclusive spaces where all children can laugh, explore, and grow together has continued to gain momentum. We’ve expanded our Variety Star Playgrounds to locations in Cedar Rapids, Riverview Park in Des Moines, and a new site currently under construction along the Clive Greenbelt.