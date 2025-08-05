Just Released

Furlow Joins Iowa Pork Producers Association as Director of Public Policy

CLIVE, IOWA — The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has named Harrison Furlow as its new Director of Public Policy. Furlow began the role on August 4, bringing extensive experience in agricultural policy, strategic communications, and producer-focused advocacy to the organization.

“We are pleased to welcome Harrison to the team,” said Pat McGonegle, CEO of IPPA. “His experience and passion for the swine industry make him a valuable asset in our work to support and represent Iowa’s pork producers at the state and national levels.”

Furlow recently completed the Pork Industry Immersion Program, a two-year leadership initiative led by the National Pork Board (NPB), National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), and affiliated state pork associations. As part of the program, he served as Manager of Pork Industry Relations with NPPC. His experience also includes working with NPPC’s communications team in Washington, D.C., where he supported efforts to advance the pork industry’s priorities on Capitol Hill.

Originally from Bluemont, Virginia, Furlow holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Iowa State University. During his time at ISU, he was active in numerous leadership roles and hands-on agricultural experiences, including competing on the collegiate dairy judging team and working at the university’s beef teaching farm. His roots in agriculture run deep, having grown up in 4-H and livestock judging, while raising pigs, beef cattle, and goats.

“Iowa has felt like home ever since my time at Iowa State University, so joining the Iowa Pork Producers Association is both a professional milestone and a personal return,” said Furlow. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the state that welcomed me and continues to lead the nation in pork production.”