Just Released

Science Center of Iowa Introduces TapeScape: A Groundbreaking STEAM Exhibit

Des Moines, IA – [August 1, 2025] — The Science Center of Iowa (SCI) is thrilled to unveil TapeScape, an immersive installation built entirely from packing tape, opening Saturday, August 9.

TapeScape is more than a structure. It’s a full-body experience that invites children (and the young at heart) to climb, crawl, and connect with science in a brand-new way. The exhibit integrates elements of science, engineering, design, and math, encouraging tactile learning, sensory exploration, and collaborative problem-solving.

Visitors can explore this abstract, tunnel-like landscape, unleashing creativity and reinforcing essential skills like geometry, structural reasoning, and teamwork. TapeScape is a unique interactive exhibit that delivers unforgettable moments and meaningful learning.

VISITING INFORMATION

TapeScape is on display August 9, 2025 through August 2026. This exhibit is included with SCI general admission ($17 for children and adults, $15 for seniors, and free for children under 2).

SCI is currently open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase advance tickets online at www.sciowa.org.