Just Released

Ruthven Fire Department Launches Online Fundraising Campaign to Build New Fire Station

Ruthven, Iowa – August 2nd 2025 The Ruthven Fire department, a 100% volunteer-run emergency service serving the City of Ruthven, Iowa, Lost Island Township, Lake Township, Freeman Township, Ruthven Fire Department, has launched an online fundraising campaign via to raise $800,000 for the construction of a new, modern fire station.

The campaign, which is hosted through the department’s Facebook page and official website, allows community members and supporters to make small, secure donations via Venmo with the goal of building a station that meets current safety, equipment, and personnel needs.

“Every dollar truly makes a difference,” said Fire Chief Kevin Bates. “Whether it’s $1, $5, $10, or more, we’re inviting our communities alike to help us in coming together and help us build a safer future.”

The current station, built in 1978, is no longer appropriate for today’s fire and rescue needs. It lacks space for contemporary equipment, training areas, and safe volunteer accommodations during emergencies.



“We’ve been in tight spots before; on Mother’s Day 1977, said Fire Chief Bates “our fire station burned down, resulting in a total loss.” We were fortunate, we were able to reconstruct. Fire departments in surrounding areas donated fire trucks to assist with the rebuild,” He recalls his father’s time as a firefighter with this department. Chief Bates’ family has a lengthy history of fire service.

How to Donate: Check out www.facebook.com/ruthvenfire where you can find our Venmo @ RuthvenFiredept

The department is also encouraging businesses and organizations to get involved by promoting the campaign and sponsoring milestone goals.

“We know this is a big ask—but broken into small pieces, it becomes achievable,” said Assistant Chief Jake Treybal. “If 8,000 people reading or watching this story gave just $100—or 16,000 gave $50—we’d hit our goal. That’s the power of community.”