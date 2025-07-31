Just Released

A WORLD OF FLAVOR AWAITS: THE WORLD FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL SERVES UP CULTURE AND CELEBRATION WITH 2025 PROGRAMMING

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (July 31, 2025) – The World Food & Music Festival, presented by Veridian Credit Union, has announced its 2025 programming. The Festival returns Friday, Aug. 22 – Sunday, Aug. 24 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). Festival attendees can look forward to more than 50 food vendors representing 25 countries and culinary regions, all of them small businesses. In addition to global flavors, Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of live music, activities, cooking demonstrations, unique merchants, nonprofit organizations and more.

The World Food & Music Festival will kick off with a Naturalization Ceremony supported by the U.S. District Court. The ceremony will take place at the Main Stage at 11 a.m. during which 50 individuals from around the world will become U.S. citizens. The Greater Des Moines Partnership invites members of the Naturalization Ceremony and their families to a Resource Fair at the John and Mary Pappajohn Education Center, featuring 16 community organizations. The event will run from 7:30 – 11 a.m. A children’s activity will also be offered on site, with adult supervision by a parent or guardian required. Find more information on the Naturalization ceremony and a full list of participating organizations here.

The Main Stage, sponsored by Prairie Meadows, will feature headlining acts Dirty Rotten Scoundrels on Friday night and Son Peruchos on Saturday night. You can learn more about both headliners here.

Other programming announced includes:

Festival Adventure Tents: Explore authentic tastes from around the world, from exotic fruits like jackfruit, cherimoya and kiwano, to savory beverages from across the globe.

Cultural Stage sponsored by Bravo Greater Des Moines: Featuring CultureALL ambassadors representing art forms from diverse backgrounds.

Cultural Activity Pavilion sponsored by John Ruan Foundation: Featuring an opportunity to discover games and activities from diverse cultures.

Cultural Discovery Pavilion sponsored by Midwest Living: Discover new flavors as local chefs lead demos, tastings and interactive roundtables.

Festival Passport: Enjoy The Festival by earning stamps on your Festival Passport while visiting different vendors, activities and live entertainment. Get eight stamps to fill in your Passport and enter to win a prize.

You can view the schedule of events here. You can find a full vendor list here.

“What makes the World Food & Music Festival so meaningful is how it brings the community together to discover new foods, enjoy a full lineup of live entertainment featuring local performers and share experiences that celebrate our region’s diversity,” said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events for The Partnership. “This year’s programming promises to offer something for everyone, with experiences that guests of all ages can enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome the community.”

“Supporting the World Food & Music Festival is about more than an event. It is a celebration of the diversity and strength of our community,” said Julie Stewart, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Prairie Meadows. “This Festival brings people together through food, music and culture. We are excited for everyone to experience the 2025 Main Stage lineup. Join us for an unforgettable weekend.”

The World Food & Music Festival is presented by Veridian Credit Union and is sponsored by Prairie Meadows, Bravo Greater Des Moines, Midwest Living, John Ruan Foundation, Elevator, KIOA 93.3, Nationwide, Penske, Bankers Trust, Ann M. Hartz, CPA & Associates, State Farm and Voya Financial, is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and powered by Downtown DSM, Inc and the Downtown Events Group.

Those interested in volunteering at the 2025 Festival can sign up on The Festival’s Website.