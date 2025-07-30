Just Released

Mainframe Studios August First Friday Featuring MAINFRAME IN MOTION

Exploring various forms of movement in the creative process

Des Moines, IA (July 28, 2025) – Mainframe Studios invites the community to First Friday on August 1, 2025 from 5-8pm featuring MAINFRAME IN MOTION. This special evening will feature multiple special exhibitions including a group showcase by

Artists of Mainframe Studios exploring various forms of movement in the creative process as well as art that is designed to move. Mainframe in Motion will spotlight the often unseen stages of creation – from early sketches, compositions and color experiments, highlighting both the final product and the process that shapes each piece.

Exhibiting artists include: Amenda Tate, Nekia Whitfield, Craig Miller, Adam Van Wyk, Chris Sullivan, and Charlie Borowicz.

“Mainframe in Motion invites audiences to witness the many forms of movement that shape the creative process – physical, conceptual, social, and emotional. It’s a window into the journey that transforms every work of art.” – Julia Franklin, Mainframe Executive Director.

In addition to the main exhibition, First Friday will also feature the following special exhibitions:

● Atrium Gallery – Installations by special guests Ballet Des Moines and the Uplifting Puppet Co

● Momentum Gallery Studio featuring works by Amenda Tate

● Second floor gallery – Hidden Thoughts by Linda Lewis

● Third-floor gallery: Rural Imaginarium, a group showcase by Creston Arts, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Southwest Iowans. As always, First Friday events are free and open to the public, offering visitors the chance to explore open studios across all five floors, meet local artists, and experience new works.

This family-friendly event will offer a variety of food and drink options, an Open Book experience by CultureALL featuring Kelsey Bigelow and Abena Imhotep, a shadow puppet performance and a make + take puppet lab by Brant Bollman of the Uplifting Puppet Co, anda drop in movement sessions led by Michael Tomlinson, Manager of Artistic Operations at Ballet Des Moines.

For added convenience, Mainframe Studios provides a free shuttle service from 4 – 9 p.m. Pick-up is available at the overflow parking on Crocker between 7th and 8th Streets, with drop-off at the Mainframe Studios front entrance.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend at any time during the event. Special previews are allowed as early as 2pm on Friday, August 1st ahead of the public opening. To schedule a preview or any interviews, please contact Julia Franklin (info below).

Mainframe’s First Friday

Friday, August 1st, 5-8pm

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA 50309