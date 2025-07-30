Just Released

Iowan of the Day Winners Selected for 2025 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (07/30/2025) (readMedia)– The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products are pleased to announce the recipients of the Iowan of the Day Award for the 2025 Iowa State Fair.

The Iowan of the Day program was founded by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor outstanding Iowans who have made a difference in their communities. From nearly one hundred nominations, the Iowan of the Day committee selected ten Iowans who demonstrate exceptional integrity, hard work and dedication to their communities.

Each winner will be awarded one day of recognition August 7 through 16 with a presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage at 12:00 PM. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, winners will receive Iowa State Fair admission tickets, Grandstand Concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking and a cash prize.

The 2025 Iowan of the Day recipients are:

Brenda DeVore of Promise City – Thursday, August 7

Emily Grell of Danbury – Friday, August 8

Barb Runneberg of Algona – Saturday, August 9

Donna Koch of Cedar Rapids – Sunday, August 10

Roger & Mary Sue Chatfield of Keokuk – Monday, August 11

Ruby Thomas of Coin – Tuesday, August 12

Donna Brown of Cedar Falls – Wednesday, August 13

Peggy Smith of Baxter – Thursday, August 14

Jean Saveraid of Huxley – Friday, August 15

Lou Sipolt Jr. of Altoona – Saturday, August 16

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $210 million for the renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.