Just Released

GLOBAL ARTIST OYORAM UNVEILS “TIMEPIECE” — A DYNAMIC 3D LED INSTALLATION IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Time is taking on a new form in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). “TimePiece” is an innovative 3D LED installation that displays real time by world-renowned artist Yorame Mevorach (known professionally as Oyoram). The piece creates the illusion of depth and movement, transforming a flat surface into an immersive experience.

GLOBAL ARTIST OYORAM UNVEILS “TIMEPIECE” — A DYNAMIC 3D LED INSTALLATION IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES

At the top of each hour, a digital mechanical arm springs to life in a captivating visual event, removing and replacing a clock face in a mesmerizing display. Blending art and technology, “TimePiece” becomes a vibrant, ever-changing centerpiece. The installation is located on The Fitch Building, facing the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

“With TimePiece, I wanted to take the traditional element of telling time and reimagine it as a moment of visual surprise. Using light, movement and depth, the work becomes part of the city’s rhythm,” said Oyoram. “It’s not just about what you see, but how it makes you feel in the moment.”

“This is more than a public art piece, it’s a reflection of the creative energy that defines our region,” said Renae Mauk, Vice President of Downtown Development of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Partnering with an artist whose work spans the globe inspires new possibilities for public art in DSM. Oyoram brings international perspective with a deep commitment to Downtown DSM and Greater Des Moines community.”

The artist and filmmaker behind this visionary project, Oyoram, is based in Des Moines’ Historic Sherman Hill neighborhood and maintains a working studio in Paris. With the addition of a gallery for immersive art installations under construction, he hopes to create a bridge between visual artists in the two cities. Known for replacing conventional media screens with sculptural, immersive visuals, his work has been commissioned by global brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Sony, Louis Vuitton and Dior. Since 2007, he has created monumental moving images known as “Moving Fresques” and “Moving Fresco.” Recent international projects include installations for Cheval Blanc Spa in Paris and Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark store in New York City. Locally, his work includes Mental Banquet: Painting with Lights (2018), 7even Stories High: Immersive Elevator (2022), and the visual design for the Des Moines Metro Opera’s Bluebeard’s Castle (2023).

“Bringing this piece to fruition has been a journey marked by years of planning and meaningful financial investment, reflecting our unwavering belief in the power of art. TimePiece brings fresh, imaginative energy to our streetscape,” Angie Pfannkuch, Operation Downtown Board Chair. “Operation Downtown knows that investing in projects like TimePiece helps to elevate the identity and vision for what is possible when creativity is prioritized in public spaces.”

“Prairie Meadows is proud to invest in projects that strengthen and beautify our communities,” said Julie Stewart, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Prairie Meadows. “Public art is a powerful example of visionary investment that enhances quality of life, connects people to places and leaves a lasting impact. TimePiece is a dynamic addition that reflects the creativity and ambition of Downtown DSM.”

In alignment with the Downtown DSM: Future Forward Vision Plan and Action Plan, TimePiece exemplifies a commitment to inclusive, innovative art that resonates both locally and globally, strengthening the region. The installation was made possible by Operation Downtown, Prairie Meadows, Bravo Greater Des Moines, MidAmerican Energy Foundation, Downtown DSM, Inc., the Greater Des Moines Partnership and private donors, as well as in-kind contributions from Substance Architecture, Christensen Development and artist Oyoram.

See images of “TimePiece” here.