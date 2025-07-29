Just Released

Skate DSM Announces the 5th Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open

Featuring a New Partnership with USA Skateboarding

August 28–30, 2025 | Free & Open to the Public

DES MOINES, IA — Skate DSM is proud to announce the return of the Des Moines Streetstyle Open (SSO) for its fifth year, taking place August 28–30 across iconic locations in downtown Des Moines. For the first time, SSO is partnering with USA Skateboarding to elevate this already beloved event into a national platform for amateur and professional skaters alike.

The Streetstyle Open is not your average skate contest—it’s a multi-day festival that moves from spot to spot, combining grassroots street skating with world-class competition. Skaters will compete at legendary local spots including Principal Park, Cowles Commons, the Central Library, and the Lauridsen Skatepark. Events will include cash-for-tricks contests, Red Bull’s Best Trick, and traditional street and park competitions with men’s and women’s divisions.

“We’re excited to keep pushing the Des Moines Streetstyle Open to new levels with more locations, new contest formats, and the same incredible energy from pro and amateur skaters alike,” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM.

“We’re grateful to be working with an event that’s so authentic to skateboarding,” said Johnny Schillereff, USA Skateboarding. “The Des Moines Streetstyle Open represents everything that makes skate culture special—community-driven, creative, and inclusive. It’s the kind of event that reminds you why you fell in love with skating in the first place.”

The entire weekend is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Fans can enjoy live skating, music, vendors, food, and merch at Lauridsen Skatepark and surrounding locations. Check out this recap video from 2024. Full event schedule is listed below. Learn more about the event: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.

Event Details:

Wednesday, August 27

Welcome to Town Party

Up-Down Arcade Bar 500 E. Locust St

7:00 p.m.

100% of all token sales from 5:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m. go to benefit Skate DSM’s Get on Board Project which provides skateboards and helmets to kids in need.

Thursday, August 28

Bump to Ledge Contest

Principal Park Coa Concession Stand 1 Line Dr

5:00 p.m.

Game of S.K.A.T.E.

Principal Park Hy-Vee Mezzanine 1 Line Dr

6:00 p.m.

“SECT” Video Premiere by Mirza Jasarovic

Varsity Cinema 1207 25th St

8:00 p.m.

Streetstyle Open After-Party

Ernie’s Boondock

440 East Grand Ave

8:00 p.m.



Friday, August 29

Open Park & Street Contest Qualifiers

Lauridsen Skatepark 901 2nd Ave

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Featuring both men’s & women’s divisions, food trucks, beverage vendors, event merchandise, and more!

Hill Bomb & Skate Contests

4th St & Park St

4:00 p.m.

Line Contest

Cowles Commons

221 Walnut St

5:00 p.m.

Red Bull Best Trick Contest

221 Walnut St

5:00 p.m.

Streetstyle Open After-Party

Maggie’s Rumble Room

1430 2nd Ave

9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 30

Open Park & Street Contest Finals

Lauridsen Skatepark

901 2nd Ave

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Featuring both men’s & women’s divisions, food trucks, beverage vendors, event merchandise, and more!

Red Bull Best Trick Contest

Lauridsen Skatepark

901 2nd Ave

2:00 p.m.

Stair Set Hubba Contest

Community Choice Convention Center West Plaza

833 5th Ave

5:00 p.m.

Stair Set with Kicker Contest

Central Library Pocket Park

1000 Grand Ave

6:00 p.m.

Streetstyle Open After-Party Presented by Subsect Skate Shop

xBk Live

1159 24th St

8:00 p.m.

Featuring music from Jody Arndt & the Howlers and Travesura. Additionally, Skate DSM will crown the Streetstyle Open MVP.

To learn more, go to DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.