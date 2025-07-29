Just Released

CAITLIN CLARK FOUNDATION GIVES SUPPORT TO DES MOINES STUDENTS

As the first day of school draws near, the Caitlin Clark Foundation is supporting Des Moines area students with a series of generous contributions aimed at ensuring a great start to the new school year and beyond. Approximately 500 students from Des Moines Public Schools and Diocese of Des Moines parochial schools were invited to attend an event at McCombs Middle School, where the Caitlin Clark Foundation and several generous sponsors provided everything from backpacks, school supplies, books, meals and a new community mini-pitch basketball court.

“We envisioned the various opportunities we could undertake to support the three strategic pillars established by the Caitlin Clark Foundation—nutrition, education, and sport —to help youth excel and achieve their dreams,” said Mary Coffin, executive director of the Caitlin Clark Foundation. “We are thrilled all three will be celebrated in one event. It is a grand day when the foundation is supported by so many people and companies that help us to bring these essential resources to growing and developing young minds right here in our community. We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors and partners for all their support.”

The support provided to students and families includes:

Back-to-School Backpacks : Ensuring that students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year with new backpacks filled with supplies. Sponsors include Nike, Gatorade, and Hy-Vee.

: Ensuring that students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year with new backpacks filled with supplies. Sponsors include Nike, Gatorade, and Hy-Vee. Caitlin Clark Foundation Community Court: A new Mini-Pitch System, provided by the Foundation and Musco Lighting, promotes physical activity and community engagement through basketball and soccer. New Community Courts opened this year at four DMPS middle schools.

A new Mini-Pitch System, provided by the Foundation and Musco Lighting, promotes physical activity and community engagement through basketball and soccer. New Community Courts opened this year at four DMPS middle schools. Food from Meals for the Heartland : Meals from the Heartland is providing students and their families with nutritious meals.

: Meals from the Heartland is providing students and their families with nutritious meals. Books Donated by Scholastic: Encouraging a love for reading and learning, Scholastic is providing each student with two new books.

“Last year, we had the incredible opportunity to host WNBA star Caitlin Clark at North High School for the first public event of her Foundation, giving away back-to-school supplies to hundreds of Des Moines students,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “This year, we are thrilled to welcome the Caitlin Clark Foundation back to McCombs Middle School, not only distributing backpacks and school supplies but also celebrating the opening of a new community court for soccer and basketball. As a big fan of Caitlin Clark, I am extremely honored by and grateful for the generous support her Foundation provides to our students, schools and community.”

“Musco and our team are proud to support these Community Courts because they’re great for kids and for the community,” said Jeff Rogers, CEO of Musco Lighting. “The Caitlin Clark Foundation has done an incredible job bringing education, nutrition, and sports together to make a difference for youth.”

About the Caitlin Clark Foundation: The Caitlin Clark Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport – three strategic pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success. Caitlin is enthusiastic about supporting young people in their pursuit of success. Learn more at : The Caitlin Clark Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport – three strategic pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success. Caitlin is enthusiastic about supporting young people in their pursuit of success. Learn more at www.caitlinclarkfoundation.org