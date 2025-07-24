Just Released

Des Moines University Wins National CASE Circle of Excellence Award

WEST DES MOINES, IA (07/24/2025) Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences has earned a prestigious 2025 Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education for a compelling video featuring one of its distinguished alumni.

The award-winning video, titled “DMU Pioneer in Osteopathic Medicine and Public Service,” shares the story of William G. Anderson, D.O., a 1956 graduate of DMU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and a recipient of the university’s highest honor, the Pioneers of Osteopathic Medicine Award. The video features Anderson’s significant contributions to civil rights and osteopathic medicine, detailing his work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work as a Black physician serving communities in the segregated South.

The video, created by DMU videographer Paul Joy, received a silver award in the fundraising and stewardship video category. Joy was joined at the taping by several members of the DMU team, including President and CEO Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., who helped shape the interview and guide the storytelling. Her close personal connection to Anderson adds important context and depth behind the scenes.

“This recognition highlights the outstanding talent, creativity and dedication of our advancement team,” says Stephanie Greiner, M.S., vice president for university advancement. “We’re particularly proud of Paul, whose vision and storytelling skills brought Dr. Anderson’s inspiring journey to life.”

Judges praised the video as “impactful and heartfelt – a really powerful way to tell his story.”

In 2025, 640 institutions in 33 countries participated in the CASE awards, submitting 4,460 entries. Of these, 477 entries received bronze, silver, gold or grand gold recognition. Winners were selected for overall quality, innovation, effective use of resources and the impact on the institution or its communities.

“The Circle of Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity, passion and innovation demonstrated by advancement professionals at institutions around the world,” says Sue Cunningham, CASE president and CEO. The Circle of Excellence Awards are CASE’s premier annual recognition.

To watch the award-winning video, visit: https://vimeo.com/1022932227.