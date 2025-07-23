Just Released

2025 Iowa State Fair NEW Drinks

Iowa State Fair has new Food and NEW drink lists

DES MOINES, IA (07/22/2025) (readMedia)– Cheers to something new-Fairgoers can sip their way through a lineup of new drinks at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, set for August 7-17. This year’s selection includes both alcohol-free and alcohol options, giving everyone something to toast.

Fairgoers can cast their vote on the Official Iowa State Fair App, August 7-13. The winning alcohol and alcohol-free drink will be announced alongside the People’s Choice Best New Food on Friday, August 15.

New Drinks – Alcohol-free

Apple Pie Float

Blue Bird Latte

Buckin’ Berry Lemonade

Cotton Candy Frappe

Cotton Candy Soda Pop

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemon Water

Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemonade with Stevia

Fountain Fizz

Frozen Berry Tilt

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Peach Mango Refresher

Frozen Strawberry Acai Refresher

Frozen Tilt Nitro Energy

Hawaiian Energy

HoQ Mint Tea

Iowa Sunset Drink

Kona Ice Blended: Tropical Breeze

Liquid IV® Firecracker Fizz

Mulberry Spritzer Mocktail

One In A Melon

Pickle State Fair Lemonade

Pickled Pink

Pink Dragon

Shaken Iced Tea Sweetened With Apple Juice

State Fair Stinger

Watermelon Lemonade

New Drinks – Alcohol

Pink Pony Cooler

Cowgirl Punch

Eastside Punch Seltzer

Funnel Cake Beer

Galaxy Groove

Hawaiiowan Hype

Mini Donut Beer

Mulberry Mule

State Fair Nerds Beer

The Yellowstone

For a complete list of new drinks and descriptions, visit, www.iowastatefair.org. Please remember to drink responsibly.