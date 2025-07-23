2025 Iowa State Fair NEW Drinks

2025 Iowa State Fair NEW Drinks7/23/2025
Iowa State Fair has new Food and NEW drink lists
DES MOINES, IA (07/22/2025) (readMedia)– Cheers to something new-Fairgoers can sip their way through a lineup of new drinks at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, set for August 7-17. This year’s selection includes both alcohol-free and alcohol options, giving everyone something to toast.
Fairgoers can cast their vote on the Official Iowa State Fair App, August 7-13. The winning alcohol and alcohol-free drink will be announced alongside the People’s Choice Best New Food on Friday, August 15.
New Drinks – Alcohol-free
Apple Pie Float
Blue Bird Latte
Buckin’ Berry Lemonade
Cotton Candy Frappe
Cotton Candy Soda Pop
Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemon Water
Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemonade with Stevia
Fountain Fizz
Frozen Berry Tilt
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Peach Mango Refresher
Frozen Strawberry Acai Refresher
Frozen Tilt Nitro Energy
Hawaiian Energy
HoQ Mint Tea
Iowa Sunset Drink
Kona Ice Blended: Tropical Breeze
Liquid IV® Firecracker Fizz
Mulberry Spritzer Mocktail
One In A Melon
Pickle State Fair Lemonade
Pickled Pink
Pink Dragon
Shaken Iced Tea Sweetened With Apple Juice
State Fair Stinger
Watermelon Lemonade
New Drinks – Alcohol
Pink Pony Cooler
Cowgirl Punch
Eastside Punch Seltzer
Funnel Cake Beer
Galaxy Groove
Hawaiiowan Hype
Mini Donut Beer
Mulberry Mule
State Fair Nerds Beer
The Yellowstone
For a complete list of new drinks and descriptions, visit, www.iowastatefair.org. Please remember to drink responsibly.