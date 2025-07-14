Just Released

Dino Park Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Japanese Macaque

Guests Can Visit Newborn “Taro” and His Mother, Anika, All Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 14, 2025) – There is more than just dinosaurs taking over Blank Park Zoo; a baby Japanese macaque has been born at the zoo. The baby, named Taro, was born on June 17, 2025, and his mother, Anika, is showing strong maternal behaviors as she cares for her first baby. The name Taro is of Japanese origin, meaning “eldest son.”

The arrival of Taro highlights the zoo’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation. The Des Moines zoo oversees the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Japanese macaque Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The program coordinates the pairing of animals to sustain a genetically diverse, demographically varied and biologically sound population.

“Each new birth is an opportunity for our guests to discover something new, connect with wildlife, and be inspired to take action to protect animals and their native habitats,” said Anne Shimerdla, President & CEO of the Zoo. “Moments like this remind us all of the important role zoos play in conservation and education, and we can’t wait for our community to meet Taro and fall in love with this incredible species.”

Since the introduction of Japanese macaques at the zoo in 1985, a total of 46 macaques have been born at the zoo. Taro’s mother, Anika, was born at Blank Park Zoo in 2014, and this is her first baby. Zoo staff have been closely monitoring development milestones since Taro’s birth. In the wild, first-time mothers face high infant mortality rates, nearly 75%, as maternal care is a learned behavior for macaques.

Taro and Anika can be found with the rest of the Japanese macaque troop, just east of the carousel. The new baby is one of several exciting new arrivals at the zoo this summer, including AJ the eastern black rhino, Henri the addax, baby wallabies, two bamboo sharks, and the all-new Dino Park Zoo experience. Guests can enjoy it all with a Zoo Membership, which includes unlimited daytime admission, exclusive events, and special discounts. To plan your visit, purchase tickets, or become a member, visit dinoparkzoo.com.