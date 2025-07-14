Just Released

Central Iowa nonprofits partner to launch huge pet food drive

Des Moines, IA (July 14) – Sometimes all it takes is a bag of food to allow a loved pet to stay with their family. With that in mind, five local nonprofits have teamed up to launch Kibbles for a Cause, a pet food drive aimed at packing the pantries to assist pet owners in need throughout our community.

From July 14-27, the public is encouraged to drop off dog and cat food donations at participating locations. The partner organizations – Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Bailing out Benji, DMARC, Meals on Wheels, and The Pet Project – will then distribute the food to local pet families.

Donation sites include:

Fareway (Central Iowa stores)

ARL Main

ARL Animal Services

Bone-A-Patreat

Crunch Fitness (Army Post Road location)

EarthWise Pet Supply (West Des Moines location)

Iowa Pet Food & Seascapes

PetSakes

Wholesome Pet Essentials

Online donations can also be made through the Kibbles for a Cause Wish List.

Kibbles for a Cause is sponsored by Fareway.

For more information, visit ARL-Iowa.org/KibblesforaCause.