Central Iowa nonprofits partner to launch huge pet food drive

7/14/2025

Des Moines, IA (July 14) – Sometimes all it takes is a bag of food to allow a loved pet to stay with their family. With that in mind, five local nonprofits have teamed up to launch Kibbles for a Cause, a pet food drive aimed at packing the pantries to assist pet owners in need throughout our community.

From July 14-27, the public is encouraged to drop off dog and cat food donations at participating locations. The partner organizations – Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Bailing out Benji, DMARC, Meals on Wheels, and The Pet Project – will then distribute the food to local pet families.

Donation sites include:

  • Fareway (Central Iowa stores)
  • ARL Main
  • ARL Animal Services
  • Bone-A-Patreat
  • Crunch Fitness (Army Post Road location)
  • EarthWise Pet Supply (West Des Moines location)
  • Iowa Pet Food & Seascapes
  • PetSakes
  • Wholesome Pet Essentials

Online donations can also be made through the Kibbles for a Cause Wish List.

Kibbles for a Cause is sponsored by Fareway.

For more information, visit ARL-Iowa.org/KibblesforaCause.

