Central Iowa nonprofits partner to launch huge pet food drive

Central Iowa nonprofits partner to launch huge pet food drive7/14/2025
Des Moines, IA (July 14) – Sometimes all it takes is a bag of food to allow a loved pet to stay with their family. With that in mind, five local nonprofits have teamed up to launch Kibbles for a Cause, a pet food drive aimed at packing the pantries to assist pet owners in need throughout our community.
From July 14-27, the public is encouraged to drop off dog and cat food donations at participating locations. The partner organizations – Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Bailing out Benji, DMARC, Meals on Wheels, and The Pet Project – will then distribute the food to local pet families.
Donation sites include:
- Fareway (Central Iowa stores)
- ARL Main
- ARL Animal Services
- Bone-A-Patreat
- Crunch Fitness (Army Post Road location)
- EarthWise Pet Supply (West Des Moines location)
- Iowa Pet Food & Seascapes
- PetSakes
- Wholesome Pet Essentials
Online donations can also be made through the Kibbles for a Cause Wish List.
Kibbles for a Cause is sponsored by Fareway.
For more information, visit ARL-Iowa.org/KibblesforaCause.