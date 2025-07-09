Just Released

Sweet Surprises Ahead: Iowa State Fair New Foods for 2025

Iowa State Fair has over 60 new foods to try in 2025

DES MOINES, IA (07/08/2025) (readMedia)– Get ready for a deliciously sweet reveal! A flavorful batch of the newest Fair foods is set to debut at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, and you’re invited to be part of the excitement! Join us for a Facebook live stream on July 15 at 1 p.m. as we release the 2025 Top 11 Best New Food finalists.

Tune in to see which top three new foods will be chosen for Fairgoers to vote on during Fair Sweet Fair, August 7-17. It’s the best way to start planning your Fair food adventure!

2025 New Food List

• Bacon Chicken Ranch Eggroll

• Bacon Popcorn

• Beignets – 2 Ct.

• Big Acai Sorbet Flight

• Butter Beer Cone

• Brisket Tenderloin

• Cafe Colada Funnel Cake

• Capn Crunch Berry Funnel Cakes

• Caramel Apple Delight

• Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

• Chicken Pickle Ranch Rocket On A Stick

• Chicken Spiedini On A Stick

• Choc O Tater

• Chocolate Chip Storm Tornado

• Classic Korean Corn Dog

• Cookies N Cream Ice Cream Bar

• Craft Link On A Stick

• Deep Fried Banana S’mores

• Deep Fried PBJ with Nutella

• Double Bacon Cheese Burger Balls

• Fairgrounds Fiesta Wonton

• Flamin’ Hot Pickle Pizza

• Flaming Hot Cheetos Fries

• Footlong Hot Cheetos Corn Dog

• Freeze Dried Fruit Mix

• Fried Banana Cream Pie

• Full Mozzarella Korean Corn Dog

• Golden Fried Corn On The Cob Strips (Battered, Seasoned)

• Green Apple Cream Slush

• Hawaiian Hog

• High Roller Roll

• High Roller Roll Combo

• Holy Doughly

• HoQ Wrap (Chicken, Lamb Or Tofu)

• Hot Cheetos Mozzarella Corn Dogs

• Jalapeno Popper Egg Salad

• JR’s Bacon Wrangler BLT

• Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream Single Scoop

• Loaded Cowboy Fries

• Lobster Biscuits & Gravy

• Maple Bacon Bourbon Grilled Cheese

• Maple Bacon Flavored Cheese Curds

• Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N’ Cheese Pizza Slice

• Oatmeal Cream Pie

• Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

• Philly Cheese Steak Twisters

• Potato Half & Half Korean Corn Dog

• Praline Crunch Caramel Sundae

• Saigon Lobster Bomb

• Scotcheroo Ice Cream Shake

• Sloppy Dog

• Smoked Meatloaf Platter

• S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich

• Soy On A Stick (Fried)

• State Fair Sweet Crunch

• Steak Tips Gnocchi

• Strawberry Cheesecake Flavored Pecans Small Cone

• Strawberry Kettle Korn

• Surf N Turf

• Sweet Granny’s Apple Delight Sundae

• Sweet Stine Stack Attack

• The Butcher’s Donut

• The Butter Cow Tornado

• Thelma’s Lemon Blueberry Ice Cream Sandwich

• Three Little Pigs

• Voodoo Chips

• Voodoo Fries

Find food descriptions at www.iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new.

The 2025 Iowa State Fair has a lineup of over 60 new foods from nearly 200 food stands. Seven brand-new vendors will make their debut at the Fair in 2025.

Catch the sweet buzz live on July 15 at 1 p.m.! Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/iowastatefair and join the Fair Sweet Fair fun from wherever you are!