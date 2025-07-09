Just Released

Des Moines Menace Selected to Host First Two Rounds of 2025 USL League Two Playoffs presented by VensureHR

Valley Stadium to Host Central Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals – July 18 and July 20

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The #2 Nationally Ranked Des Moines Menace have officially been selected as a host team for the first two rounds of the 2025 USL League Two Playoffs, bringing high-stakes postseason action to Valley Stadium on Friday, July 18 and Sunday, July 20. Thirty-two teams have qualified for the playoffs out of over 140 teams nationwide, with the playoff format being a single elimination-style tournament.

The Central Conference Quarterfinals will feature a doubleheader on Friday, July 18.

Match 1 kicks off at 3:00 PM CST and will feature two teams to be announced.

Match 2 kicks off at 7:00 PM CST, with the Menace taking the field against a TBD opponent.

Off the pitch, the game will feature concourse activities and entertainment for fans of all ages including free face painting and live music from 6pm-7pm

The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a free Menace Defend Des Moines flag

Teams traveling to Des Moines will be announced soon.

Winners from both quarterfinal matchups will face off in the Central Conference Semifinal on Sunday, July 20 at 7:00 PM CST, also at Valley Stadium.

Fans can find full playoff details, including ticketing information, at http://www.menacesoccer.com/playoffs.

Single-game tickets for the Quarterfinals go on sale Thursday, July 10th at 12pm CST.

Menace Season Members receive early access, discounted pricing, and no fees on their purchase. Tickets for non-members start at just $15 (all-in price).

The Menace are also unveiling a brand-new premium seating option for the postseason: Field Level Corner Boxes. Each box includes 4 Adirondack chairs and a cooler stocked with water, sports drinks, and salty snacks—perfect for fans looking to elevate their playoff experience.

————————————————————————————————————————

Final Regular Season Match – This Saturday, July 12

Before the postseason begins, the Menace will close out the regular season at home this Saturday, July 12, against the St. Louis Ambush. The match is Kick Childhood Cancer Night, presented by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, benefitting Unravel Pediatric Cancer Iowa.

The night also features a Leroy Enzugusi bobblehead giveaway — the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free bobblehead of the hometown hero and Menace fan favorite.

Menace on Fire in 2025

The Menace have put together one of the strongest seasons in club history:

Currently ranked #2 nationally (out of 140+ USL League Two teams)

Boast a 9-1-1 record and are tied for the league lead in goals scored (36)

Over 13 players have scored this season

Head Coach Charlie Latshaw III earned his 200th career coaching win in the club’s most recent match

Forward Dominick Bachstein has tallied 9 goals and was named to the USL2 Team of the Month for June

The Menace continue their proud tradition as one of the most successful clubs in USL League Two. Founded in 1994, the club has now made 22 playoff appearances, and more than 250 alumni have gone on to play professionally.