United Way of Central Iowa Welcomes New Board Members to Advance Mission and Community Impact

Des Moines, IA (July 8, 2025) – The United Way of Central Iowa Board of Directors is pleased to announce their new Board Chair, Monica Friedman, and the addition of seven new members, who began their two-year terms on July 1, 2025. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s leadership and strategic direction.

“United Way of Central Iowa’s board and cabinet members bring a wide range of expertise, passion and leadership to help guide the organization’s efforts as we work to improve lives and create opportunities for all central Iowans,” said Monica Friedman, LCS executive vice president, chief human resources officer and chair of the board for United Way of Central Iowa. “I am eager to assume my role as board chair following Maria Volante’s committed leadership. We truly appreciate all that Maria has done to help United Way grow and evolve, and we are honored to welcome our board and cabinet members as we unite to foster an equitable, engaged and empowered community.”

Their appointment reflects United Way’s ongoing commitment to collaborative leadership and the value of varied viewpoints in advancing its mission. The new members join a dedicated board that serve as volunteer leaders, providing governance and counsel on decisions directly impacting the organization’s work being done to address our community’s most pressing needs across five key elements of a thriving community: essential needs, early childhood success, education success, economic opportunity and health & well-being.

The following individuals were elected to United Way of Central Iowa’s Board of Directors:

Ryan Downing

Vice President, Information Technology Chief Information Officer, Enterprise Business Solutions, Principal Lance Henning

CEO, Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Brian Israel

Assistant General Counsel, John Deere Financial Kevin Larkin

Chief Information and Operations Officer, Federal Home Loan Bank Chief Michael McTaggart

Chief of Police, Des Moines Police Department Cathy Padilla

Business Accountability Executive, Managing Director Consumer & Small Business Banking (CSBB), Wells Fargo & Company Brandon Qualley

These additions come at a pivotal time as United Way of Central Iowa continues to address critical community challenges through innovative solutions and strong partnerships. With the support of its board, United Way remains focused on ensuring that every central Iowan has the opportunity to thrive.