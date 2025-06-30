Just Released

ROTARY CLUB OF DES MOINES’ FIREFIGHTER AND POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARDS ANNOUNCED

The Rotary Club of Des Moines has presented the recipients of their 2025 Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year Awards.

Des Moines Fire Department Captain Jeramie Eginoire and Senior Police Officer Jacob Boekhoff were recognized by the Rotary Club of Des Moines on Thursday, June 26th for their outstanding service above and beyond the call of duty.

For over 35 years the Rotary Club of Des Moines has annually recognized the outstanding men and women who excel in their commitment to public safety.

Both Captain Eginoire and SPO Boekhoff were nominated by their peers to receive this prestigious service recognition. $500 dollars is donated to a charity of their choice. Captain Eginoire has selected the charity Folds of Honor that raises funds for first responders and their families. SPT Boekhoff has selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

A traveling billboard co-sponsored by Lamar Advertising will also be put up in their honor.

Funding of these awards are made possible by the Rotary Club of Des Moines Foundation