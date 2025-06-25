Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® Announces 2025 Interrobang Film Festival Winners

Canadian Student Short “Tortilla” Wins Best of Show

(Des Moines, IA) – Officials from the Des Moines Arts Festival® have released the winners of the 2025 Interrobang Film Festival. The Interrobang jury awarded 11 films with an award with Tortilla winning both Best of Show and Best Student Short. Details about each film, including when Festival guests can see them, are listed below. The Interrobang Film Festival is held in conjunction with the Des Moines Arts Festival, June 27 – 29, in Western Gateway Park. Admission to both Festivals is free.

Interrobang will feature 24 juried films from nine countries in the Central Library. Screens include feature, student, short, documentary, and web/TV films and two panel discussions. The Interrobang Film Festival is open Friday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 29, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

AWARD WINNERS

Additional details, including a film synopsis, can be found at desmoinesartsfestival.org/filmfestival

Best of Show & Best Student Short: Tortilla

Saturday, June 28 at 2 p.m. | Run Time: 12:08

Country of Origin: Canada

Directed by: Farah Khalil

Best Documentary, Short: Light Painter

Saturday, June 28 at 2 p.m. | Run Time: 38:13 + Talkback

Country of Origin: United States

Directed: Eric Smidt

Honorable Mention: The North Star

Saturday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. | Run Time: 31:24 + Talkback

Country of Origin: United States

Directed by: Tim Weed and Bryan Vanderpool

Best Documentary, Feature Length: Girls Don’t Cry

Friday, June 27 at 1 p.m. | Run Time: 1:29:00

Country of Origin: Germany

Directed by: Sigrid Klausmann, Lina Luzyte.

Best Found Footage: Reality Frictions

Friday, June 27 at 4:20 p.m. | Run Time: 1:10:00

Country of Origin: United States

Directed by: Steve Anderson

Best of Iowa: Tinker

Saturday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. | Run Time: 7:00 + Talkback

Country of Origin: United States

Directed by: Ryan Adams

Best Music Video: Middle of Nowhere

Sunday, June 29 at 11:30 a.m. | Run Time: 4:04

Country of Origin: United States

Directed by: Travis Shields

Best Narrative, Feature Length: My Friend Miles

Sunday, June 29 at 2 p.m. | 1:32:00 + Talkback

Country of Origin: Belgium

Directed by: Pieter Solta

Best Narrative, Short: 3.400KG

Friday, June 27 at 3 p.m. | Run Time: 13:02

Country of Origin: Islamic Republic of Iran

Directed by: Atefeh Nafari and Samira Mokhtari

Best Web/TV Series Pilot: Sasha Counters!

Friday, June 27 at 3 p.m. | Run Time: 28:04

Country of Origin: Russian Federation

Directed by Anna Zaytseva

Interrobang Film Festival Producer Choice: The Entomologist’s Wife

Saturday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m. | Run Time: 12:09 + Talkback

Country of Origin: United States

Directed by: Shelby Hagerdon