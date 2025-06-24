Just Released

IN RAMP UP TO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, NOCE EXTENDS HOUSE ACTS, BOOKS NATIONAL HEADLINERS

Hosting local, regional, & national talent since December 31st, 2015, Noce has grown into a significant production house & tour stop for the nation’s top jazz & cabaret stars.

Des Moines, IA (June 23rd, 2025) – In preparation for Noce’s 10 year anniversary, General Manager & Co-Owner Max Wellman has announced extensions for several Noce produced shows along with a slew of national headliners who will stop by the club throughout the 10 year celebration.

Beginning with international recording artist & multi-Grammy nominee Jane Monheit on Friday, August 15th, the club looks to ramp up the excitement in the local arts scene. Monheit has been a star in the jazz world for decades, featured on celebrated recordings with Michael Buble among others. Additionally, Noce will host one of the industry’s top up-and-coming singers in Stella Cole on September 18th of this year.

Ms. Cole is fresh off another critically acclaimed run at the world-famous Cafe Carlyle in New York City & in the middle of a worldwide tour. Kicking off the run of international stars will be Kansas City based (& internationally renowned) trumpeter, vocalist, tap-dancer & impresario Lonnie McFadden on July 26th. McFadden will be presented in partnership with TurnTable Productions, a San Antonio-based ticketing & production company founded & operated by Doc Watkins, a close friend & collaborator of Wellman’s. In addition to these touring stars, Wellman is proud to announce a series of extended

Noce-produced shows, marking a fully successful production season for the club. Wellman’s own ‘Voix de Ville’ cabaret show & his big band production ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ will continue through 2025 & into 2026 along with The Domita Show (starring

triple-threat cabaret & drag star Domita Sanchez), Gina Gedler’s full rotation of shows, Napoleon Douglas’s ‘For Once In My Life’ Stevie Wonder revue, & the just-opened ‘Torch Songs,’ a cabaret starring vocalist Lauren Vilmain.

Noce is proud to serve as both a treasured tour stop for the world’s great jazz & cabaret performers & increasingly as an incubator for new acts that put our region’s great working artists on display in the heart of downtown Des Moines.