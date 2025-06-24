Just Released

Deadline Approaching for 2025 Iowan of the Day Nominations

DES MOINES, IA (06/23/2025) (readMedia)– The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products will be accepting nominations for the 2025 Iowa State Fair Iowan of the Day Award until July 1. This award recognizes outstanding individuals from across Iowa who demonstrate exceptional integrity, dependability and dedication to their communities.

Each of the ten Iowan of the Day winners will be awarded a day of recognition at the 2025 Iowa State Fair that includes four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, an introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage, four Grandstand concert tickets on his/her day of recognition, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown and a $200 cash prize.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/events/iotd. Submissions must be postmarked by July 1 and sent to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation. Nominations from 2022, 2023 and 2024 will be reconsidered. All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $200 million for renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.