Iowa State Fair Butter News

DES MOINES, IA (06/19/2025) (readMedia)– The iconic Iowa State Fair Butter Cow will share her cooler with some friends from August 7-17, 2025. Long-time Iowa State Fair butter sculptor Sarah Pratt, along with her apprentices Hannah and Grace, are set to sculpt a beloved animated cast of characters that have sparked imaginations and inspired friendships for generations. In the likeness of Andy’s room, you will recognize a few characters celebrating 30 years of Toy Story™, plus, if you look closely, you might find a few hidden Fair gems.

After the Fair, a replica of the famous butter cow will be on display at the Renwick Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., as part of a year-long exhibit called “State Fairs: Growing American Craft.” The project is a collaboration involving 15 states across the U.S. and has been in development for the past five years. The butter cow display, sculpted by Sarah and her daughters, will be open to the public from August 22, 2025, to September 7, 2026. Find information on the whole display at https://americanart.si.edu/exhibitions/state-fairs.

Since 1911, when J.K. Daniels sculpted the Fair’s first Butter Cow, the tradition has lived on. In 2006, Sarah Pratt of Cumming became the Fair’s fifth butter sculptor, having apprenticed for 15 years under the legendary Duffy Lyon. Since crafting her first Butter Cow, Pratt has sculpted countless figures, characters and icons over the years. For a full list of past butter creations, visit https://www.iowastatefair.org/about/butter-cow.