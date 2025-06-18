Just Released

50 Days of Fair Sweet Savings

DES MOINES, IA (06/18/2025) (readMedia)– Sweet news for smart Fairgoers – buy early and save big! From food to fun, planning ahead is the easiest (and sweetest!) way to stretch your budget and make the most of every Fair day. The countdown is on – only 50 days until the gates open for the sweetest days of summer! It’s time to map out your visit and get ready to soak up all the food, fun and favorites of Fair Sweet Fair with all the sweet savings you can find. With new attractions, tasty treats and sweet surprises around every corner, this year’s Fair is shaping up to be the sweetest one yet!

SAVE $5

Advance Admission tickets are on sale now for $11 (ages 12 and up) and $7 (ages 6-11). Admission tickets are valid for one admission to the Fair any day, August 7-17, 2025.

Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls Pre-Fair tickets for August 12-13 are $25 for adults and $20 for children (ages 2-11)

Demolition Derby Pre-Fair tickets for August 16 are just $15 for adults (ages 12 and over) and $10 for children (ages 2-11)

Figure 8 Race Pre-Fair tickets for August 17 are just $15 for adults (ages 12 and over) and $10 for children (ages 2-11)

Additional activities in the Elwell Family Park are free events.

SAVE $10

Advance Thrill Pass Wristband: $30 for 40 ride credits in the main ride area, Thrill Ville, and the kids’ rides in Thrill Town. This pass is good every day of the Fair, August 7-17, 2025, and credits can be added at any time.

One Day Ride Wristband: $40 for Monday-Thursday in Thrill Ville and Thrill Town. Unlimited ride wristbands do not include games and unlimited rides only last until 10 p.m. on the day of use. Additional credits can be added at any time, but wristbands cannot be shared. This deal is only available before the Fair.

SAVE $16.50

Find all the fun things to do at the Fair in one place and save money. State Fair Value Packs are just $20 and can only be purchased before the Fair. The Value Pack includes: 1 Ye Old Mill ticket 1 Snakes Alive OR Train Exhibit ticket 1 Rock Wall* OR Krazy Maze ticket 2 Giant Slide tickets 1 Sky Glider ticket 4 $1 Food/beverage tickets 1 cup of Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies State Fair Value Packs are available at www.iowastatefair.org through July 23 online or in person at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office before August 7.



DURING THE FAIR

Dollar Discount Days: You’re in luck, save a buck. Monday-Thursday, EVERY ride and game in Thrill Town (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Thrill Ville (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is $1 less.

Monday-Thursday evenings; $12 adult admission, $8 child (ages 6-11) admission Monday-Thursday evenings, 5 to 10 p.m.

Veterans Day, Monday, Aug. 11: $12 admission for active and former members of the U.S. military and their spouses, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Older Iowans’ Day, Wednesday, Aug. 13: $12 admission for Fairgoers ages 60+, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday Funday, Sunday, Aug. 17: $12 adult (ages 12+) admission and $8 child (ages 6-11) admission. $9 adult admission with the donation of 3 cans of non-perishable food, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Save more to see more! There are so many sweet new things to discover at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Check out the new locations for the Farmers Market and the brand-new Kids Makers Market, plus the all-new Variety Star Playground in the Hy-Vee Fun Forest. You’ll also find more seating and shaded spaces to help you relax between all the fun. The full daily schedule will be posted in mid-July-get ready for Fair Sweet Fair!

With just 50 days to go, the countdown is officially on! Visit www.iowastatefair.org for more information.