Just Released

Valley Junction Pride!

West Des Moines, 6/11/25 – The Historic Valley Junction Foundation and Bing’s is pleased to announce Valley Junction Pride!, an inclusive family-friendly pride festival. The event will take place from 10:00am- 4:00pm on June 29 in Railroad Park and the 100 block of 5th Street. Valley Junction Pride! will include a pet parade, drag story time, bingo, yoga, ariel arts by Cirque Wonderland, the Gay Men’s Chorus, variety show, over 40 vendors and food trucks.

Valley Junction Pride! aims to embody the slogan, “You are welcome here,” and create a welcoming festival style gathering place for central Iowa residents to end Pride Month with a bang. 5,000 people are expected to attend. This event is family and kid friendly, with a kid’s zone, kid’s appropriate entertainment, and a pet parade. The pet parade takes place at 12:30 – this is one event not to miss. We would like to thank our sponsors Bing’s and Subaru for being the presenting sponsors of this year’s Valley Junction Pride!

Valley Junction Pride! is free to attend. More information and registration for the pet parade can be found at https://valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/valley-junction-pride/. People can also register for the parade the day of. The Historic Valley Junction Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that guides the evolution of the original

Valley Junction district in West Des Moines, Iowa by preserving and honoring our historic character, supporting small businesses, and connecting the community.