The 39th Annual Summer Iowa Games Kick Off in July

AMES, IOWA — The 39th annual Summer Iowa Games, presented by Grinnell Mutual, are set to begin July 11, with competitions running through July 20. This Olympic-style festival brings together athletes of all ages and skill levels from across the state and beyond, offering a diverse lineup of events in a welcoming, competitive environment.

Centered in Ames and surrounding communities, the Iowa Games aim to make participation accessible for athletes from all regions of Iowa and neighboring states including: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Illinois.

In addition to the wide variety of competitions, athletes are invited to celebrate the spirit of the Games at the Opening Ceremony and Athlete Tailgate, taking place on Thursday, July 18, at Reiman Plaza, beginning at 4:30 PM. This fun-filled FREE event is a highlight of the Games and a great opportunity to connect with fellow participants, as well as see the annual lighting of the cauldron.

Registration is closing soon, so don’t miss your chance to be part of Iowa’s premier summer sports tradition. Athletes can register now at www.iowagames.org.

Athlete Testimonials:

“The Iowa Games has made me a better athlete and a stronger team player—on and off the field.” — Anayahira Bernal, Soccer

“I’ve made new friendships that wouldn’t have happened without participating in the Iowa Games.” — Jill Bouslog, Pickleball & Table Tennis

“These competitions have pushed me outside my comfort zone. Facing stronger opponents has helped me grow not just as an athlete, but as a person.” — Emma Pruitt, Martial Arts

For full event details and to register, visit www.iowagames.org. Get ready to compete, connect, and celebrate this July at the 2025 Summer Iowa Games!