Just Released

Iowa Juneteenth Celebrates 35 Years

DES MOINES, Iowa — June 2025 — Iowa Juneteenth proudly marks its 35th anniversary with a series of empowering, family-friendly, and community-centered events celebrating freedom, culture, and history.

This year’s theme, “Remember Our History, Release the Past, Reshape the Future,” reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to year-round education, cultural connection, and honoring African American heritage in Iowa.”

Iowa Juneteenth educates in Polk County and across the state of Iowa. Iowa Juneteenth doesn’t look at our

organization, as only hosting a festival. Iowa Juneteentheducate. Iowa Juneteenth empowers. Iowa Juneteenth elevates our stories.

Iowa Juneteenth works with both young people and adults’ year-round—offering programming that connects the past to the present,” said Dwana Bradley, General Chairperson of Iowa Juneteenth. “Iowa Juneteenth invites the entire community to be part of this celebration and legacy.”

Highlighted Events Include:

Juneteenth Jubilee – IOWA JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 5:00 PM (Networking), 6:00 PM (Program Begins)

State Historical Building, 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA

Celebrate our 35th year with community appreciation awards, student scholarships, a historical Juneteenth display, forum discussion, silent auction, musical selections by Bethany Elle, and light refreshments. $35/person or $280/table

Embrace the Race 5k 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Grays Lake Park, Des Moines, IA This inclusive movement race encourages participants of all abilities to move at their own

pace—whether walking, rolling, skating, biking, or paddling—with the goal of 5K. All are welcome!

Neighbor’s Day – IOWA JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA

A vibrant, family-friendly gathering filled with food vendors, entertainment, youth activities, and community fellowship.

Volunteers – IOWA JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE

Volunteers are needed for the Neighbor’s Day Celebration. Duties include registration, vendor support, setup, and more. Sign up at: www.iowajuneteenth.org/volunteers

Charity Golf Outing – IOWA JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE

Friday, June 27, 2025 | Registration: 7:00 AM | Shotgun Start: 8:00 AM

Willow Creek Golf Course, 140 SE Willow Creek Drive, West Des Moines, IA

Tee off for a cause while supporting Juneteenth education and community programming across Iowa.

For more details, sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved, visit IOWA JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE – Iowa Juneteenth Observance or email iowajuneteenth@gmail.com.

Join Iowa Juneteenth in honoring the past, celebrating the present, and building a brighter, more all

embracing future—together.