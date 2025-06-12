Just Released

Blank Park Zoo Welcomes New Male Eastern Black Rhino

Critically endangered eastern black rhino arrives from Cincinnati Zoo to support breeding efforts and inspire conservation

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 11, 2025) – A new male rhino has arrived at Blank Park Zoo. Known simply as “AJ,” Ajani Joe was born in Cincinnati on August 21, 2020. His name means “he who wins the struggle” in Swahili.

AJ will play a vital role in helping the zoo maintain a genetically diverse breeding population under the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“The arrival of Ajani Joe is the next major step at Blank Park Zoo in our efforts to help increase the population of this critically endangered species,” Blank Park Zoo President and CEO Anne Shimerdla said. “Eastern black rhinos were nearly wiped out by poaching, with their population dropping by over 90% between 1970 and the early 1990s. Thanks to conservation efforts, population numbers have been on the rise.”

Since welcoming rhinos in 2012, Blank Park Zoo has celebrated the birth of two calves. AJ’s arrival represents the next chapter in the zoo’s commitment to helping increase the population of rhinos.

Visitors to the zoo will now be able to see AJ in the Prairie Meadows Rhino Savanna each day, including during events like Zoo Brew and Member Late Nights.

Visitors to the zoo will now be able to see AJ in the Prairie Meadows Rhino Savanna each day, including during events like Zoo Brew and Member Late Nights.