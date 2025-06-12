A Celebration for All

Attendees can enjoy a free, family-friendly day exploring more than 150 extraordinary vehicles, live programming, and hands-on activities designed for all ages. From rare roadsters to nostalgic station wagons, this year’s featured vehicles span generations and styles, each with a unique story to tell.

Exhibitors are now invited to apply to showcase their vehicles. Participation is free, and vehicles are judged based on authenticity, condition, rarity, design, engineering, and historical merit. Those interested in exhibiting should apply atwww.desmoinesconcours.com/exhibiting by July 31, 2025.

Sponsors and donors play a critical role in powering this passion-filled weekend while supporting a greater purpose. Sponsorship offers valuable visibility with a dedicated audience and makes a direct impact on Iowa families through our charity partner.