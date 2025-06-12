Premier event returns September 6–7 with exhibits, gala, and support for families facing childhood cancer
DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Concours d’Elegance, a premier exhibition of vintage, classic, and special-interest vehicles, will celebrate its 25th anniversary the weekend of September 6–7, 2025, in downtown Des Moines. Presented by the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation, the Concours draws more than 20,000 attendees each year and has raised more than $165,000 to date for its charity partner, Children’s Cancer Connection.
A Celebration for All
Attendees can enjoy a free, family-friendly day exploring more than 150 extraordinary vehicles, live programming, and hands-on activities designed for all ages. From rare roadsters to nostalgic station wagons, this year’s featured vehicles span generations and styles, each with a unique story to tell.
Exhibitors are now invited to apply to showcase their vehicles. Participation is free, and vehicles are judged based on authenticity, condition, rarity, design, engineering, and historical merit. Those interested in exhibiting should apply atwww.desmoinesconcours.com/exhibiting by July 31, 2025.
Sponsors and donors play a critical role in powering this passion-filled weekend while supporting a greater purpose. Sponsorship offers valuable visibility with a dedicated audience and makes a direct impact on Iowa families through our charity partner.
Driven by a Greater Purpose
The Des Moines Concours proudly benefits Children’s Cancer Connection, a nonprofit serving Iowa families affected by childhood cancer. Since the partnership began, the Concours has raised over $165,000 to support free programming, camps, events, and outreach for more than 800 Iowa families each year. In 2024 alone, the event raised $11,000 for CCC, and 2025 promises to continue this strong tradition of giving.
Weekend Celebration
Saturday, September 6
Join us for the Des Moines Concours Charity Gala from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stine Barn in West Des Moines. Enjoy an elegant evening with dinner, cocktails, auctions, and special guest Donald W. Osborne, noted automotive historian and appraiser! Proceeds benefit Children’s Cancer Connection.
Sunday, September 7
Don’t miss the 25th Annual Des Moines Concours d’Elegance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Explore over 150 stunning vehicles, grab food from local vendors, and enjoy family-friendly fun!
“As we celebrate 25 years of automotive history, design, and generosity, we invite everyone to be part of this incredible event that blends art, innovation, and community — all while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families supported by Children’s Cancer Connection,” said Steve Simpson, 2025 Des Moines Concours Co-Chair.
Get Involved:
- Exhibit your vehicle: desmoinesconcours.com/exhibiting
- Sponsor or donate: desmoinesconcours.com/become-a-sponsor
- Event details and Gala updates: desmoinesconcours.com/events
For More Information:
Website: https://desmoinesconcours.com/
Event listing: https://desmoinesconcours.com/events
Facebook: www.facebook.com/desmoinesconcours
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@desmoinesconcours
Visit our Photo Gallery: https://desmoinesconcours.com/galleries
Photos by Brent Isenberger Photography, Dan Troxell Photography and Daryl Meztger