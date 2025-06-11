Just Released

Bucs and DMU Team Up for Athletic Training Partnership

WEST DES MOINES, IA (06/10/2025) The Des Moines Buccaneers are pleased to announce its exclusive athletic training partnership with Des Moines University Clinic for the 2025-26 season. DMU’s athletic training program is sure to provide the Buccaneers with world-class injury prevention and keep athletes in peak performance mode all season long.

“We are excited to continue raising our standard of care and support partnering with the DMU Clinic as our athletic training and rehabilitation partner this season,” President of Business Operations Eric Grundfast said. “Their dedication to player well-being as a top priority was an important factor in this decision for the Bucs. DMU Clinic has a wide range of expertise, from injury prevention to education to rehabilitation, and will provide top-tier care for our team. We are excited to see our players’ performance thrive through this partnership next season.”

The DMU Clinic offers comprehensive services in physical therapy, family medicine, orthopedic injuries of the foot and ankle, sports performance and more. Led by experienced clinicians, the clinic emphasizes evidence-based care and personalized treatment. The DMU Clinic currently supports several area teams, including the Oak Leafs, Capitals, Iowa Phoenix, Iowa Demon Hawks and others. The Buccaneers are thrilled to join this group of organizations that prioritize their athletes’ well-being.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping athletes perform at their highest level while preventing and managing injury,” says Phil Blumberg, executive director of the DMU Clinic. “Our team of clinicians is excited to work with the Bucs and support their athletes throughout the season.”

About the Buccaneers

Founded in 1980, the Des Moines Buccaneers are a proud member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the nation’s premier junior hockey league. The Bucs have a history of success in the USHL, including 4 Clark Cup Championships, 4 Anderson Cup Championships, and 54 alumni drafted to the National Hockey League, including Stanley Cup Champions Kyle Okposo, Alex Chiasson, Trevor Lewis, Davis Drewiske, and Erik Cole. The organization is committed to developing young players on and off the ice, preparing them for a future in collegiate and professional careers. Known for their passionate fan base, the Bucs play their home games at The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, a multi-sport complex in West Des Moines, Iowa.

To learn more, visit bucshockey.com or follow the Bucs on social media: @bucshockey on X and Instagram, @desmoinesbuccaneers on TikTok, and Des Moines Buccaneers on Facebook. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.