Just Released

DMPS OFFERING FREE SUMMER MEALS AT 30+ SITES, SUPPLIES AT 15 SCHOOL PANTRIES

Starting Monday, June 9, Des Moines Public Schools will once again participate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing free, nutritious meals to children during summer break. More than 30 meal sites will be open across the city from June through mid-August 2025. All children age 18 and under are eligible to receive meals at no cost.

“For many of our students, school is where they receive their most consistent and nutritious meals. With 75% of our families qualifying for free and reduced lunch, it is essential that we continue to provide food support during the summer months,” said Amanda Miller, Director of Food and Nutrition. “Our meal sites and pantries help ensure that no child in our community goes hungry while school is out.”

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all sites unless otherwise noted.

Most locations will be closed on June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for Independence Day. Meals must be eaten on-site and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, DMPS will keep open 15 school-based food pantries to support students and their families throughout the summer. Six of these locations are designated “Healthy Kids Iowa” (HKI) sites, offering extra food items for families with children ages 4-18. HKI-eligible families may access those items once per month per child.

DMPS says they are grateful to our partners at the USDA, State of Iowa, and Food Bank of Iowa for helping make these services possible.