I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa Celebrates the Life and Mourns the Loss of Dr. Hal S. Chase, Esteemed Historian and Champion of African American History

Des Moines, Iowa —I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, Iowa’s African American Festival, joins countless others in mourning the tragic passing of Dr. Hal S. Chase, a respected historian, educator, and longtime advocate for African American history in Iowa. Dr. Chase died in a car accident on May 22. His memorial service will be held this Friday, June 6, 2025 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral 815 High St, Des Moines, IA 50309. Read his full bio here: https://www.caldwellparrish.com/obituaries/hal-chase.

Dr. Chase was the coordinating editor of Outside In: African American History in Iowa, 1838–2000, a groundbreaking 600-page anthology featuring the work of 36 authors. The book premiered at I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa in 2001 and is widely regarded as Iowa’s most comprehensive volume on African American history. Filled with historical images and enlightening accounts, the book has become a cornerstone of Black historical scholarship in the state.

When Outside In was released, then-Governor Tom Vilsack and First Lady Christie Vilsack praised it, stating: “This fine book enlightens us with stories of the countless contributions African Americans have made to our state—many of which had never been written before. ‘Outside In’ helps all Iowans recognize that our collective history, regardless of color, creed, or nation of birth, makes us stronger as a people and as Iowans.”

Dr. Chase taught African American history at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) for many years and served as a humanities scholar and advisor on numerous state projects. He was a trusted board member and education committee contributor for I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, one of the co-authors of our Black History Game Show Study Guide and served for many years as a judge during the annual competition.

“Dr. Chase was not only a scholar—he was a friend and mentor who stood behind his work with action,” said Betty Andrews, Executive Director of I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa. Andrews, who also serves as President of the NAACP Iowa-Nebraska State Area Conference, lauded Dr. Chase’s lasting influence: “His passion for educating Iowans about Black history shaped countless initiatives and inspired generations of students and educators.”

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. His legacy lives on not only through his scholarship, but also through the mentoring he offered and the powerful community connections he fostered.