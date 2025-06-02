Just Released

Central Iowa Water Works issues voluntary reduction in lawn watering

DES MOINES – Central Iowans are asked to immediately begin a 25 percent voluntarily reduction in lawn watering.

Water treatment facilities are working near capacity to produce enough water for basic lifeline essentials. Treatment is challenged because of water supply conditions caused by nitrate concentrations in the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers.

All finished water meets state and federal regulations for drinking and all uses. Central Iowa Water Works offers these tips to reduce lawn watering usage:

• If you normally run your sprinklers for an hour, water for 45 minutes.

• If you water for three days, only water one or two.

• Consider watering only your front lawn.

• Water in the early morning or late evening.

• Do not water on Monday.

Note: If water is running off the lawn and into the street, the ground is saturated and does not need additional watering.

Lawn watering is the greatest use of water during warm weather months. Watering an average size lawn for 20 minutes each day for a week is comparable to taking 800 showers or letting the shower run continuously for four days.

“If everyone cut their lawn watering by 25 percent it would help our water treatment plants meet the essential water needs of our community,” Tami Madsen, executive director of Central Iowa Water Works, said. “By reducing watering and waiting for expected rain Tuesday, we can keep lawns looking nice while also being good stewards of our water supply.”