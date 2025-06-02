Just Released

2025 Iowan of the Day

Nominate Your Outstanding Iowan for Recognition at the State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (06/02/2025) (readMedia)– Des Moines, IA – The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies BBQ Food Products are currently seeking ten individuals to be recognized for the Iowan of the Day award at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Recognize an outstanding individual in your life who exemplifies the qualities associated with Iowa-integrity, dependability, sense of community and a strong work ethic-by nominating them today.

Each of the ten Iowan of the Day winners are awarded a day of recognition at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, August 7-17th, including four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, an introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage, four Grandstand concert tickets on their day of recognition, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown and $200 cash.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/events/iotd and must be submitted to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation by July 1. Nominations from 2022, 2023 and 2024 will be reconsidered. All nominees must currently reside in Iowa.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $200 million for renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 1-800-450-3732 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.

