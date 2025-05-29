Just Released

Des Moines Con This Weekend!

Friday – Sunday at the Iowa Events Center

WHAT/WHO:

The fourth annual Des Moines Con is a three-day celebration of comics and pop culture, including TV, film, cosplay, gaming, and anime. Fans of all ages are invited to join the fun and meet dozens of internationally known TV and movie actors, anime voice actors, comic creators, and other entertainers.

Celebrities include Marvel Entertainment stars including Daredevil’s Charlie and Mike Colter from Luke Cage. Also, Iowa’s own Brandon Routh, star of Superman Returns and Legends of Tomorrow will be at the con all three days! Meet Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! voice actors Dan Green and Eric Stuart. From Baldur’s Gate, Neil Newbon, Maggie Robertson, Devora Wild, Jennifer English, and Aliona Baranova. And, from the popular video game Overwatch, Anjali Bhimani, Carolina Ravassa, Charlet Chung, Lucie Pohl, and Jonny Cruz. To see the full guest list, visit https://www.desmoinescon.com/guests .

WHEN:

May 30 – June 1

Friday (Main Stage – Ballroom)

Dragon Ball Z Q&A with Dameon Clarke & Kyle Hebert – 2 p.m.

Becoming a Demon Slayer: A Q&A with Landon McDonald, Ryan Bartley, and Emi Lo – 3 p.m.

A Murder! Mystery – 5:30 p.m.

Fae Fatale Productions Presents: A Special Edition Des Moines Con – 8:30 p.m.

Shimmy in the Tank Cosplay Catwalk (18+) – 10:15 p.m.

Saturday (Main Stage – Ballroom)

A Baldur’s Gate Q&A with Neil Newbon, Devora Wild, Jennifer English, Maggie Robertson, and Aliona Baranova – 12:30 p.m.

A Deathnote Q&A with Brian Drummond, Brad Swaile, and Shannon Chan Kent – 1:30 p.m.

A Marvel Q&A with Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, and Anjali Bhimani – 2:30 p.m.

“Welcome to the Amazing Digital Circus,” A Q&A with Michael Kovach and Lizzie Freeman – 3:30 p.m.

A Stay at the Hazbin Hotel: A Q&A with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Costume Contest – 6 p.m.

INF Presents: The Des Moines Con Nerdlesque Kickback (18+) – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday (Main Stage – Ballroom)

An Overwatch Q&A with Charlet Chung, Jonny Cruz, Lucie Pohl, Carolina Ravassa, and Anjali Bhimani – 11 a.m.

Superman! The Arrowverse! A Q&A with Brandon Routh – Noon

Legends of Voice Acting Q&A with Dan Green and Eric Stuart – 1 p.m.

Sunday Costume Contest – 3:15 p.m.

Additional Highlights

Tabletop Gaming

Friday, Noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Epic Rap Battles of History – Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Separate Ticket Required)

Cosplay Contests – Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Des Moines Con After Dark (18+) – Friday & Saturday