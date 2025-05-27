Just Released

xBk Live Expands with Launch of The xBk Annex, Offering Intimate Events and Community Space

Des Moines, IA – xBk Live, a cornerstone of Des Moines’ vibrant music scene, is thrilled to announce the opening of The xBk Annex, a new, intimate space located at 1163 24th St, Unit B, Des Moines, IA 50311. The Annex has officially opened its doors, offering a cozy and versatile atmosphere for a diverse array of free and ticketed events.

Operating every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM**, The xBk Annex will host a variety of engaging experiences, ranging from the stripped-down sounds of singer-songwriters and captivating storytelling nights to lively trivia competitions and other unique gatherings. This new space provides a welcoming environment for the community to connect and enjoy a more intimate setting.

Beyond its scheduled events, The xBk Annex aims to serve as a valuable meeting place for local organizations and clubs. The space is available for these groups to host their meetings and events, fostering collaboration and connection within the Des Moines community. Additionally, The xBk Annex can be rented for private events, offering a unique backdrop for celebrations and gatherings of all kinds.

“xBk has always prioritized community, and with the opening of its Annex, we’re able to provide an additional space for that community to network and grow. From meetings of our Creative Entrepreneurship Program to live events, we want xBk’s Annex to be a catalyst to collaboration, creativity, and community….with really good wine.” – Tobi Parks, Owner of xBk.

The xBk Annex also provides a convenient spot to unwind after a show at the main xBk Live venue. Guests can stop by to enjoy a selection of beer and wine in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The xBk team invites the Des Moines community to visit The xBk Annex starting and experience this exciting new addition to the city’s cultural scene.

**Key Highlights of The xBk Annex:**

Location: 1163 24th St, Unit B, Des Moines, IA 50311

Operating Hours: Friday & Saturday, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Event Variety: Hosting an array of free and ticketed events, including singer-songwriters, trivia, and more.

Cozy Atmosphere: An intimate and welcoming space for the community.

Post-xBk Stop: A great place to grab a drink after a show at the main venue, offering beer and wine.

Community Meeting Space: Available for local organizations and clubs to host meetings and events.

Private Event Rentals: Can be rented for private gatherings and celebrations.