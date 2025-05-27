Just Released

THE CRAIG CRONBAUGH DRUM STUDIES SCHOLARSHIP

In recognition of Craig Cronbaugh’s extraordinary contributions to lowa’s music scene and his impact on aspiring musicians, the Craig Cronbaugh Drum Studies Scholarship supports young drummers pursuing their passion. This scholarship honors Craig’s journey, which began in sixth grade and flourished through performances with iconic bands in the 1970s and 1980s. Craig not only entertained Midwest audiences but also inspired countless young drummers. By supporting music education and providing essential resources, the scholarship seeks to nurture the next generation of drummers, preserving Craig’s enduring legacy in the Midwest’s music community. The annual application deadline is July 20.

PROVISION:

• $500.00 Scholarship to be used for private lessons outside of school, band camp, equipment or repairs.

• One student will be selected each year.

REQUIREMENTS:

Student must be of middle school age

• Interest in playing drums or drum kit