First case of measles reported in Iowa

Des Moines – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is reporting a confirmed case of measles in central Iowa in an unvaccinated adult. The case tested positive through the State Hygienic Laboratory and is the first confirmed case of measles in Iowa this year, and the first case in Iowa since 2019.

Iowa is among 31 other United States jurisdictions in an evolving measles outbreak that has been responsible for 1,024 confirmed measles cases and 3 confirmed measles deaths this year. A thorough investigation has been completed. Public health officials will be reaching out to identified contacts, and no widespread public exposure is anticipated.

“The best time to prevent measles is before an exposure occurs and the best tool we have is getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you but also protects people in your community who can’t get vaccinated, like infants too young to begin the series and those who are immunosuppressed. We ask Iowans to review their vaccination records and medical records to ensure they are protected and to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have questions.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red/watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash. Measles can cause severe complications. About 1 in 10 people in the U. S. who get measles will be hospitalized, and 1 to 3 out of 1,000 children with measles will die even with good medical care.

The MMR vaccine series is 97% effective against measles. The first MMR does is given at 12-15 months and the second dose is given at 4-6 years. Currently 84% of 2-year-olds in Iowa are vaccinated, which is below the 95% threshold required to prevent outbreaks. There are no age limits for Iowans on Medicaid who wish to receive preventative MMR vaccinations.

If you think you have been exposed to a measles case and have symptoms call your medical provider or nearest emergency room ahead of time and tell them that you have been exposed to measles and have symptoms before arriving. Visit https://hhs.iowa.gov/center-acute-disease-epidemiology/disease-information for more information on measles.