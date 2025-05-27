Just Released

Breanne Hocker Appointed to the Clive City Council

CLIVE, IA – May 23, 2025 – Breanne Hocker has been appointed to the Clive City Council. The unanimous appointment was made at the May 22 Clive City Council meeting. The seat was vacant due to former Councilmember Srikant Mikkilineni’s resignation on April 11.

“Thank you to the Council for this appointment. I’m excited to get going,” said Hocker. “Clive truly is ‘Distinct by Nature.’ I’m proud to live in Clive, and I want others to be as well.”

Councilmember Hocker has lived in Clive since 2020 and has served on the Clive Board of Adjustment for the past five years. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Luther College and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa. In her professional career, she has held various financial, health care, and nonprofit regulatory compliance roles.

Councilmember Hocker can be reached at bhocker@cityofclive.com.