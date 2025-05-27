15th Annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival Features More Iowa Brands than Ever

New Activities, Breweries, & Food Trucks Keep Event Fresh

Des Moines, May 2025 – The Iowa Brewers Guild is excited to announce details of the 15th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival (ICBF). The event takes place rain or shine Saturday, June 7 from Noon-4 p.m. at Water Works Park in Des Moines. Each ticket to ICBF includes entry to the festival grounds, glassware and unlimited samples, silent disco, and more than a dozen Iowa food trucks. The festival directly supports Iowa craft brewing.

More than 75 Iowa craft breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries and beverage companies from across the state will be set up to sample their products. This year’s event has fun new features including arcade games, mini golf, and new Iowa breweries. IA Beer Passport users can check in at the event and earn prizes via IA Tourism. First time festival goers can even receive a commemorative ICBF button.

“This festival is the biggest showcase of Iowa craft brewing in the state,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director Noreen Otto. “We like to say ‘Drink Beer, Make Friends’, and this event truly embodies that Iowa fun!”

Festival grounds feature free parking, plenty of shade, water stations, and photo opportunities. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and empty water bottles. More than a dozen Iowa based food trucks will be available onsite throughout the festival.

A drink and vendor list will be available digitally using the FliteBrite platform. Festival goers can use the site to find breweries and beverage styles, as well as track their favorites as they sample throughout the day. Tickets are available until the day of the festival: VIP Tickets $65 (limited quantities left);

General Admission, $50 until 6/1. Tickets and a list of participating breweries are available now at www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com . All ticket holders must be 21 plus years of age.