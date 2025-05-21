Just Released

Secretary Naig Announces Inaugural Statewide Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl on June 21-22

Explore Iowa’s countryside by supporting local farmers and businesses during this exciting weekend event

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 21, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that Choose Iowa will host its inaugural statewide Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl on Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22. This two-day event coincides with the Iowa Barn Foundation’s (IBF) Spring Barn Tour in Cedar County. Iowans and visitors are invited to discover the state’s rich agricultural heritage, explore diverse agricultural offerings, connect with local farmers and enjoy authentic agritourism experiences.

The Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl promotes on-farm retail and agritourism by showcasing Choose Iowa members’ farms, small businesses, farm-to-table restaurants and farmers markets. The event highlights Iowa grown, Iowa made, and Iowa raised food, beverages and agricultural products, including horticulture.

The list of Choose Iowa members participating is available at ChooseIowa.com. Consumers can plan their Crawl using digital itineraries with suggested routes to explore. Many of the participants will also offer additional deals and coupons via the Choose Iowa Passport, a free digital platform that was launched in partnership with Travel Iowa.

“The Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl is a fantastic opportunity for Iowans and visitors to experience our diverse and thriving agriculture. By connecting directly with local farmers, businesses and restaurants, this inaugural event celebrates Iowa’s rich agricultural heritage and showcases our abundant supply of Iowa grown, made and raised food, beverages and ag products,” said Secretary Naig. “I invite all Iowans to join us in the Choose Iowa crawl by exploring farms, businesses and farmers’ markets, enjoying farm-to-table restaurants, and creating lasting memories with friends and family. We are thrilled to partner with the Iowa Barn Foundation to make this a fun and adventurous weekend.”

Highlights of the Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl (June 21 – 22)

Authentic Agricultural Experiences : Visit farms, businesses, farmers markets and farm-to-table restaurants to connect with Iowa’s agricultural heritage, meet farm families and enjoy Iowa grown, raised and made food, beverages and ag products.

: Visit farms, businesses, farmers markets and farm-to-table restaurants to connect with Iowa’s agricultural heritage, meet farm families and enjoy Iowa grown, raised and made food, beverages and ag products. Explore Iowa’s Rural Charm : Use curated itineraries and the Choose Iowa Passport to discover hidden gem farms, retailers and dining destinations across the state.

: Use curated itineraries and the Choose Iowa Passport to discover hidden gem farms, retailers and dining destinations across the state. Support Local Producers : Shop for Iowa grown, raised and made products, directly supporting local farms and businesses.

: Shop for Iowa grown, raised and made products, directly supporting local farms and businesses. Celebrate with Special Events: Enjoy farm tours, tastings and other activities hosted by Choose Iowa members.

Founded in 1997, IBF is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Iowa’s historic barns through education, advocacy and restoration grants. Its popular barn tours highlight the cultural and architectural significance of Iowa’s rural heritage, drawing thousands of visitors each year. A centerpiece of the inaugural Choose Iowa Farm Store Crawl is Tenley Farms near Mechanicsville, which will serve as a joint hub for the Farm Store Crawl and the IBF’s Cedar County-based tour. Tenley Farms will host a “Farm Market” with other local Choose Iowa members, offer tours and celebrate the grand opening of its farm store located in their historic barn.

“As an active Iowa farmer, I appreciate the efforts of the Choose Iowa program. Encouraging the local production of food makes good sense and is an avenue for young producers to get a foothold in business,” said Jack Smith, a farmer from Epworth and President of the Iowa Barn Foundation. “The Iowa Barn Foundation is pleased that one of the Choose Iowa members will be a stop on our June tour. I look forward to visiting with this young family about their farming enterprise and tour their historic barn. I would encourage all Iowans to hit the road and participate in the Choose Iowa farm crawl.”

Another statewide event, the Choose Iowa Farm Open House, is planned for September 13–14, coinciding with IBF’s annual Fall All-State Barn Tour, offering additional opportunities for engagement and exploration.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa programwas initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.