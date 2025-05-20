Just Released

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER HOSTS BLOOD DONOR DAYS THIS SUMMER

Lights. Camera. Donate. Blood Donors are the Real Stars!

JOHNSTON, IOWA (May 19, 2025) – LifeServe Blood Center is excited to invite the community to this year’s 2025 Blood Donor Day in an effort to boost the community blood supply during the summer, often referred to as trauma season.

“The summer months are one of the most critical times of the year for blood donation. With schools out and regular routines on hold, blood donations tend to drop, just as the need stays strong,” said Stacy Sime, LifeServe Blood Center CEO/President.

Hospital patients don’t get a vacation. Local lives depend on a steady blood supply every day.

To ensure blood products are available for patients in our local hospitals this summer, step onto the red carpet and become a real-life hero! This isn’t just our biggest blood drive of the year, it’s a VIP event where every donor is a star, and every donation can save a life. Join us for a day of glam, gratitude, and of course, giveaways.

Beginning June 19 at three Central Iowa LifeServe locations and into August, we will be putting our donors, the real stars, in the spotlight at 13 donor centers in Iowa and South Dakota. All donors will receive an exclusive Blood Donor T-shirt, while sizes and supplies last, and be entered into drawings for additional gifts from local businesses, restaurants, and more. To schedule your appointment and learn the dates of each of our Blood Donor Days, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeserve.info/beAstar.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.