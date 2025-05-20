Just Released

Blank Park Zoo Breaks Ground on Major Expansion to Help Save African Lions

The New Facility Will Provide More Space For The Lions, Increasing Capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 20, 2025) – A new facility to help with the conservation of African lions has broken ground in the heart of Iowa. Blank Park Zoo held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for the Marjorie A. Foster Lion Conservation Center, which will more than triple the zoo’s space for African lions and expand its role in global conservation efforts.

The new conservation center will be located in the Jamaa Kwa Africa section of the zoo, between the Holmes Foster Event Center and the giraffe yard. It is named in honor of longtime supporter Marjorie Foster, whose gift to the zoo was instrumental in making the new lion conservation center a reality.

“Lion populations in the wild have plummeted by more than 40% in just three decades,” said Anne Shimerdla, President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo. “From advancing breeding efforts to helping our guests build deeper connections with these animals and the challenges they face, this new facility will link Iowa to a global mission to save African lions.”

As a member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), Blank Park Zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan, which brings accredited zoos together to ensure healthy, genetically diverse lion populations. The new Lion Conservation Center will allow the zoo to house up to eight lions, enabling it to play a more prominent role in international breeding and species management efforts.

Set to open in summer 2026, the Marjorie A. Foster Lion Conservation Center will include two connected outdoor habitats and multiple immersive viewing experiences. Designed with an airplane hangar theme, the space will feature a real airplane that both guests and lions can interact with.

The project is the first major new habitat to be built as a part of the ongoing Expand the Impact capital campaign. It’s the largest project Blank Park Zoo has undertaken in the last 40 years. To learn more about the Marjorie A. Foster Lion Conservation Center and support the ongoing Expand the Impact capital campaign, visit impact.blankparkzoo.org.