Rook Room Game Lounge & Cafe Announces Grand Opening

– The Rook Room Game Lounge & Cafe is announcing the grand opening of Des Moines’ first-of-its-kind, brick-and-mortar board game lounge on Saturday, May 31st at 7 am, located at 300 SW 5th Street, in downtown Des Moines.

Co-owners Annelise Tarnowski and Tony Tandeski are excited to invite the public to join them in the grand opening of their dream concept, which is the fruition of nearly six years of existing as a pop-up game events and experiences business.

“Creating a place to play for gamers of all types has always been that goal we’ve been shooting for,” said Tandeski. “We’ve been building an audience over the last six years, and now we’re excited to finally invite them, along with everyone else, into the space they’ve been telling us they want from the very beginning.”

Complete with a full kitchen, bar, and cafe space, the Rook Room will offer customers a variety of familiar yet unique food and beverage options, a game-themed cocktail menu, specialty coffee drinks, and game night snacks with a twist that will be served alongside their collection of 700+ board games, puzzles, and TTRPGs available for guests to choose from and play.

Following the grand opening, regular hours will be Thursday through Monday from 8 am to 10 pm, closing at midnight on Friday and Saturday. There will be a PlayPass fee during peak hours after 4 pm Thursday through Sunday. The Rook Room will also offer yearly membership options with a variety of in-store perks.

“We built the Rook Room to be a place for everyone,” said Tarnowski. “Whether you want to pop in for your morning coffee, snag a lunch meeting, or have a marathon game night with all your best friends, we’re a place for you. We wanted to create a space in Des Moines where anyone and everyone feels welcome to come, stay a while, and be themselves.”

For more information, interview opportunities, and media assets, please contact Tony Tandeski at tony@therookroom.com or by phone at 515-261-4191. You can also visit therookroom.com.