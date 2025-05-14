Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® Announces Music, Performing, and NEW Literary Arts Line-Up

Tonic and Mike Skill’s The Romantics to headline the free outdoor concert line-up

(Des Moines, IA) – The Des Moines Arts Festival® has released the live music, performing arts, and literary arts program schedule for the 2025 Festival happening June 27 – 29 in Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Tonic and Mike Skill’s The Romantics will headline the Hy-Vee Main Stage. The Roots Stage presented by Cedar Ridge Distillery will feature Shane Guerrette and The Last Revel. Other noteworthy performers include The Finesse, The Heroes, Matt Woods, and The Dave Helmer Band. View the complete line-up for both stages here. Select promotional materials are included with this release. Additional materials are available atdesmoinesartsfestival.org/media or by request.

Individuals interested in meeting Tonic could win the opportunity through the Iowa Lottery’s Ultimate Art Experience promotion. The prize package also includes $1,000 in Art Bucks good towards the purchase of art from any of the Festival’s nearly 200 artists, as well as a host of other prizes.

New this year, the Festival is expanding its scope of featured mediums through new programs which celebrate the literary arts, fashion, and performing arts. In literature, there will be four new programs focused on poetry, publishing, and songwriting, all occurring throughout the weekend at The Roots Stage. In fashion, local textile artist Nathalie Girod is producing a fashion show. The performing arts will be showcased on both stages with performances from the Des Moines Playhouse, Oak Studio Community Showcase, and the return of the popular Tyona and Friends Drag Show.

All shows are free, as is admission to the Festival. Seating is casual and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged for each night’s headline acts. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

View the full 2025 live entertainment line-up at desmoinesartsfestival.org/entertainment2025.

Hy-Vee Main Stage Headliners, 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival®

The Main Stage is located on the lawn located northwest of the intersection of 12th Street and Locust Street. Headliners include:

Mike Skill’s The Romantics, Friday, June 27 at 8:45 p.m.

Known for timeless hits, “What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your Sleep,” The Romantics continue to influence generations of rock and power pop musicians.

Tonic, Saturday, June 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Their full-length debut, Lemon Parade, went platinum and yielded the Most Played Rock Song of 1997 with the lead single, “If You Could Only See.” The band’s follow-up single, “You Wanted More,” was the lead-off from the platinum original soundtrack album for American Pie.

Roots Stage presented by Cedar Ridge Distillery, 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival®

The Roots Stage is located just south of Locust Street in the Des Moines Media Group parking lot. Headliners include:

Shane Guerrette, Friday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Drawing influence from classic soul and roots rock genres, Shane Guerrette has only begun to craft his retro-flavored sound. Guerrette and his band have produced two albums since 2022, with a third album to be released later this year.

The Last Revel, Saturday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m.

The Last Revel is a four-piece folk group from Minneapolis, Minnesota, that naturally blends the genres of folk, old-time band, and indie rock.

NEW! Literary Arts, 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival®

Location: The Roots Stage presented by Cedar Ridge Distillery

Emerging Artists: Teen Poets, Friday, June 27 at Noon

Wonder what youth today might have to say? This new program showcases nine teen poets presenting their original poetry. The teen poets are from four Central Iowa High Schools: Carlisle, Des Moines Central Academy, Dowling Catholic, and Waukee.

From Page to Stage: Adult Poetry Out Loud, Saturday, June 28 at 12:30 p.m.

This hour features Spoken Word poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey as well as Des Moines theater actor Ashley Schaeffer. A line-up of eight poets will deliver either original poetry or dramatic readings of original prose poetry. Expect a fast-paced program with a mix of styles and sounds.

“Author! Author!” Published Author Spotlight, Saturday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Three published authors with experience in a variety of formats will share their thoughts on what it means to be an artist and perform short readings from their works. Featured authors include Basia Affia, founder of Sensill Studios; Kurt Baumeister, novelist and critic; Ben Tanzer, writer and creative strategist. Each author will have a 1-on-1 “spotlight” chat with moderator Al Kratz to answer questions and share short readings.

A Story and a Song, Sunday, June 29 at 1 p.m.

Five local singer/songwriters will take the stage to share a story behind one of their songs, and then they will play that song. Hear the stories and songs of Andrew Fleming, Andrew Hoyt, Courtney Krause, David Redfearn, and Sara Routh.